Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. made three free throws with one second remaining to give Oregon State a thrilling 71-69 victory over visiting Utah on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Senior guard Gary Payton II scored 20 points for Oregon State (13-8, 4-6 Pac-12). Thompson had 13 points.

Sophomore forward Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and nine rebounds for Utah (17-6, 6-4). Sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma had 17 points.

Oregon State took a 15-8 lead on a 3-pointer by senior forward Olaf Schaftenaar. Utah came back to take a 25-24 lead on a 3-pointer by senior forward Dakarai Tucker, but the Beavers led 35-31 at the break.

The Utes started the second period with a 7-2 run to take a 38-37 lead. The Beavers briefly regained the lead, but the Utes staged 7-2 and 10-2 runs to take a 55-46 lead midway through the half.

Oregon State rallied to take a 64-63 lead on a jumper by Thompson. Utah took a 69-68 lead when senior forward Jordan Loveridge made three free throws with two seconds remaining, but Thompson was fouled on a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer and converted all three free throws for the win.