FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon State 71, Utah 69
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 5, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. made three free throws with one second remaining to give Oregon State a thrilling 71-69 victory over visiting Utah on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Senior guard Gary Payton II scored 20 points for Oregon State (13-8, 4-6 Pac-12). Thompson had 13 points.

Sophomore forward Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and nine rebounds for Utah (17-6, 6-4). Sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma had 17 points.

Oregon State took a 15-8 lead on a 3-pointer by senior forward Olaf Schaftenaar. Utah came back to take a 25-24 lead on a 3-pointer by senior forward Dakarai Tucker, but the Beavers led 35-31 at the break.

The Utes started the second period with a 7-2 run to take a 38-37 lead. The Beavers briefly regained the lead, but the Utes staged 7-2 and 10-2 runs to take a 55-46 lead midway through the half.

Oregon State rallied to take a 64-63 lead on a jumper by Thompson. Utah took a 69-68 lead when senior forward Jordan Loveridge made three free throws with two seconds remaining, but Thompson was fouled on a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer and converted all three free throws for the win.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.