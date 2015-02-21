Preview: Colorado at Oregon State

Two weeks ago, it appeared Oregon State had a chance to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1990, but the Beavers instead limp into Saturday’s contest against visiting Colorado riding a three-game losing streak. Oregon State missed an opportunity to impress the selection committee with an ugly 47-37 loss to No. 9 Utah on Thursday, which means the Beavers must win the Pac-12 tournament to end the longest NCAA drought among Pac-12 teams. “We missed shots at the rim, we missed open threes … it was just one of those deals,‘’ coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. ”Our guys played their butts off and if we make shots it’s a whole different deal.”

Colorado is coming off a 73-60 loss at Oregon on Wednesday - it’s fourth setback in five games and eighth in the last 11 - and has shot less than 40 percent from the floor in five consecutive contests. “It’s not fun,‘’ 6-10 junior Josh Scott, who grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds Wednesday, told the Denver Post. ”It’s stuff that we’ve been hitting since high school.‘’ The Buffaloes are 1-8 on the road this season with the victory coming in triple overtime over Pac-12 cellar dweller USC on Jan. 29.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (12-13, 5-8 Pac-12): The Buffaloes were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason poll, but a combination of injuries to their three best players and poor play has them fighting just to finish .500 overall. Leading scorer Askia Booker (17.4 points per game) on Wednesday appeared to re-aggravate a hip injury that forced him to miss a 79-51 loss to Utah on Feb. 7 and went to the dressing room, but the senior guard quickly returned. Scott (13.2 points, eight rebounds) has averaged 11 points and 10.5 rebounds in four games since missing eight of the previous nine contests with a back injury.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (16-10, 7-7): The Beavers trailed 16-14 at the break against Utah - the lowest-scoring first half in a Pac-12 game this season - but it should not have come as much of a surprise as they are No. 2 in the conference behind the Utes in points allowed (57.1) and last in points scored (60.7). Junior forward Olaf Schaftenaar missed 18 consecutive 3-point attempts before connecting on his sixth try against Utah as part of a 1-for-8 performance from beyond the arc. Junior guard Gary Payton II averages team bests of 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds, and leads the Pac-12 with three steals per game.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State, which Thursday suffered its first loss of the season at Gill Coliseum after starting with a school-record 14 consecutive home victories, has been outrebounded in nine straight games.

2. Scott, who is among 15 players nominated for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation’s top center, needs four blocks to become the fifth player in school history to record 1,000 points (1,034), 600 rebounds (609) and 100 blocks, joining Andre Roberson, David Harrison, Cliff Meely and Donnie Boyce.

3. Payton recorded his only steal against Utah with less than 10 seconds left to remain the only Pac-12 player with at least one steal in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 54, Colorado 53