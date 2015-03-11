Preview: Colorado vs. Oregon State

Colorado enters this week’s Pac-12 tournament at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as a 10th seed, but there’s reason to believe in the Buffaloes. Coach Tad Boyle’s squad begins play Wednesday with a first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Oregon State, which is down to seven available scholarship players and lost six of its final seven games. The key for Colorado could be the play of forward Josh Scott, who has averaged 22.3 points and nine rebounds over the past three games.

Scott battled back pain and was held to four points in Colorado’s 72-58 loss at Oregon State on Feb. 21, when the Buffaloes trailed by 22 points in the second half. Beavers guard Gary Payton II, an All-Pac-12 first team selection who was also named the league’s defensive player of the year, recorded 24 points and seven blocks in the win and leads the team in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and steals. Payton will need another stellar effort against the Buffaloes, who have advanced past the first round in every Pac-12 tournament since joining the league four years ago.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (14-16): Senior guard Askia Booker averages a team-high 17.2 points for the Buffaloes, who won two of their final three games following a 28-point loss to Arizona on Feb. 26. Booker was held to nine points on 2-of-14 shooting against the Beavers last month, when the Buffaloes struggled with Oregon State’s 2-3 zone and committed 22 turnovers. Scott scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in last Saturday’s 96-91 overtime loss to Washington State, and the team is shooting 51.4 percent over the last three games.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (17-13): Payton finished the regular season with a league-high 92 steals and helped the Beavers hold opponents to 58.5 points per game. Guard Malcolm Duvivier scored 17 points against the Buffaloes last month and is averaging 14.6 points over his last five games for the Beavers, who likely need to win at least two games in the league tournament to secure an NIT bid. First-year coach Wayne Tinkle’s squad has been outrebounded in 13 straight games and lost 11 of its 13 games away from home this season.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will advance to face No. 2 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

2. Oregon State lost to Oklahoma State (66-53) and Auburn (71-69) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena earlier this season.

3. Colorado G Xavier Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds in last month’s loss to the Beavers.

PREDICTION: Colorado 64, Oregon State 57