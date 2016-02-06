Preview: Colorado at Oregon State

With March Madness a month away, Oregon Statewould appear to be on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble at themoment with a 4-6 Pac-12 record and an RPI of 55. However, with wins already overfour top-50 teams, the Beavers can add another if they can find a way pastvisiting Colorado on Saturday.

Oregon State rallied tostun visiting Utah (RPI of 17) 71-69 on Thursday night and will look for itsfirst conference homestand sweep of the season against Colorado (RPI of 22). TheBeavers trailed 60-50 with 7:40 to play, but outscored the hot Utes down thestretch and won it when freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. made three freethrows with 0.1 seconds remaining after drawing contact on a half-court desperationheave. “ ‘We are not going tosurrender at the moment of truth on this night. We are going to find a way,’ ” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle recalled of his message tohis team during a late-game timeout. “The group that was in there just chippedaway. ” Colorado,meanwhile, headed to the Pacific Northwest earlier this week riding athree-game win streak, but its only lead came at 2-0 Thursday night in a 76-56loss at Oregon.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (17-6, 6-4 Pac-12): The Buffaloes shot only33.8 percent from the floor, lost 14 turnovers and were held below 60 pointsfor only the third time this season. “We were not good enough tonight on a big stage, the biggest game of theyear,” coach Tad Boyle told the media afterward. “For that, we’ve got to livewith ourselves.” Forward/center Josh Scott led the way with 17 points andseven rebounds in the game and is pacing the team with 17.3 points and 9.4rebounds while guards George King (14.8 points) and Josh Fortune (10.4 points) havecombined to hit 94 of Colorado’s 182 3-pointers.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (13-8, 4-6): Guard Gary PaytonII had a typical night with a team-high 20 points, seven assists and sixrebounds against Utah and continues to lead the squad in all three categorieswith 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per outing. Forward Tres Tinkle(12.0 points) and Thompson (10.0) also are averaging double figures. OregonState is one of the Pac-12’s best with a plus-1.90 turnover margin but it hasstruggled to hold its own on the glass with a conference-worst minus-2.4rebounding margin.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 7-3 against Oregon State followinga 71-54 home win on Jan. 13.2. With their 14 turnovers Thursday, theBuffaloes own the second-to-worst Pac-12 turnover margin at minus-2.7.

3. Payton is a top-10 finalist for the Bob CousyAward, given annually to the country’s top point guard, while Scott is one of10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

PREDICTION: Colorado 72, Oregon State 71