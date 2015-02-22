Oregon State 72, Colorado 58: Gary Payton II recorded 24 points, a career-high seven blocks, five rebounds and four steals as the Beavers held the Buffaloes to 12 first-half points en route to setting a school record with their 15th home victory.

Malcolm Duvivier scored 17 points for Oregon State (17-10, 8-7 Pac-12), which snapped its three-game losing streak after allowing Colorado to trim the deficit to single digits in the final four minutes. Langston Morris-Walker contributed nine points and nine rebounds while Daniel Gomis registered 10 points, five boards and four blocks for the Beavers, who blocked 13 shots but were outrebounded for the 10th straight game after losing the battle of the boards 38-27.

Xavier Johnson collected 12 points and nine rebounds as Colorado (12-14, 5-9) was 3-for-21 from the field in the first half en route to its fifth loss in its last six games and ninth in 12 contests. Wesley Gordon added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes, who fell to 1-9 on the road after committing 22 turnovers.

Oregon State, which suffered its first home loss 47-37 against Utah on Thursday after a school-record 14 straight victories to start the season, led 34-12 at the break after Payton’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Gordon scored all three first-half field goals for the Buffaloes as they missed 14 straight shots from the field in a 12:29 span while the Beavers, who were held to 14 points prior to the break by the Utes, needed less than 11 minutes to exceed that total.

Colorado, which required five attempts to make its first three field goals of the second half, cut the deficit to 54-46 on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 3:45 left. Duvivier answered from long range 28 seconds later and the Buffaloes never got back within single digits as Payton provided a pair of dunks in the final 25 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado’s 12 first-half points were its fewest under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle. ... Oregon State set a season high for points in a Pac-12 game. ... The Buffaloes shot less than 40 percent from the floor for the fifth consecutive game. ... Oregon State’s 1989-90 Pac-12 championship team, featuring Gary Payton, was honored at halftime.