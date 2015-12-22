Preview: Colorado vs. Penn State

Penn State and Colorado are both heading to LasVegas on a roll. The Nittany Lions have won three straight and six of sevengames while the Buffaloes have reeled off 10 straight victories heading intotheir Tuesday night clash in the Las Vegas Classic semifinals at the Orleans Arena.

Colorado’s only loss camein the Nov. 13 season opener in South Dakota against then-No. 7 Iowa State (68-62).The journey to Nevada, though, will be the Buffaloes’ first out-of-state tripsince the 10-game run began with a Nov. 17 win at Auburn (91-84), but coach TadBoyle said he isn’t concerned about the potential distractions – even in SinCity. “Thething about Vegas is that these guys have been traveling to Vegas for AAU gamessince they were 12 years old, so for them, Vegas isn’t anything new,” Boylesaid at his postgame news conference Saturday. “I trust our guys, we’regoing there to take care of business, and hopefully we can have a good holidayafterwards by winning those two games.” Tuesday’s game also will be thethird out-of-state contest as well for Penn State, which won at Boston College(67-58) on Dec. 2 and lost at George Washington (76-66) six days later.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT COLORADO (10-1): The Buffaloes tuned up forthe tourney by notching routs in both of their Las Vegas Classic campus gameslast week, beating visiting Nicholls (85-68) and Hampton (95-53). Forward JoshScott leads the team in scoring (19.0) and rebounding (9.3) and is shooting 65percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free-throw stripe. GuardsGeorge King (15.4 points) and Josh Fortune (11.5) also are averaging doublefigures for Colorado, which ranks 14th nationally overall with 85.7 points per game.

ABOUT PENN STATE (8-3): The Nittany Lions are ridingan emotional high after overcoming a 17-point deficit Saturday to beat Drexel63-57 in Philadelphia – the program’s largest comeback in 15 years. ForwardPayton Banks scored a career-high 20 points in the win and joins forwardBrandon Taylor (15.6) and guard Shep Garner (14.6) with double-figure scoringaverages. Penn State has found its most consistent success on the defensive endwith seven of its eight victories coming while holding the opposition below40-percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Undefeated SMU and Kent State meet in thefirst semifinal Tuesday with the championship and consolation games scheduledfor Wednesday night.

2. This week’s games will be Penn State’s firstin the Pacific Time Zone since playing in the Golden Bear Classic to close outits 2001-02 nonconference slate.

3. Colorado ranks fourth nationally with 45.1rebounds per outing and is tied for 10th with a plus-12 reboundmargin.

PREDICTION: Colorado 76, Penn State 67