Colorado 71, Penn State 70

Colorado got hot late in the game and held off an even hotter finish by Penn State, clipping the Nittany Lions 71-70 Tuesday in the Las Vegas Classic at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The Buffaloes (11-1) scored on seven consecutive possessions, a stretch that included three 3-pointers from guard Josh Fortune, to take a 64-53 lead with four minutes to play.

However, guard Shep Garner, who led Penn State (8-4) with 26 points, poured in 12 points in the final four minutes. His 3-pointer with two seconds left brought the Nittany Lions to within a point, but Colorado was able to inbound the ball before Penn State could foul, and time expired.

Center Josh Scott led four Buffaloes in double figures with 18 points. Fortune had 13, guard Dominique Collier scored 12, and forward Wesley Gordon had 10.

Forward Payton Banks scored 14 points for Penn State, and guard Josh Reaves added 10.

Colorado finished 28-for-39 at the free-throw line, compared to 13-for-16 for Penn State.

Both teams started cold. Scott had 15 of his team’s 25 first-half points as Colorado, which trailed for most of the first half, scored eight of the final 12 points of the period to tie the Nittany Lions 25-25 at the break.