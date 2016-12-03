Preview: Colorado at Portland

Colorado tipped off a key stretch ofnonconference games Wednesday night with a disappointing home loss to ColoradoState. That stretch picks back up Saturday as the Buffaloes hit the road fortheir first true road game – a date with an improved Portland program.

Following that contest,Colorado briefly returns home next Wednesday to host current No. 7 andundefeated Xavier before heading back out on the road a week from Saturday toplay at BYU. “This is kind of the meat of our nonconference schedule,”Colorado coach Tad Boyle told the media Thursday. “I still feel that way,probably even more so. We'll find out where this team is toughness-wise, mental-toughnesswise, physical-toughness wise, next Saturday night at about 9:30 in Provo whenthat (BYU) game is over. We've got threestrong tests — two of them are on the road, and one of them against one of thebest teams in the country coming in here next Wednesday.” Against ColoradoState, the Buffaloes were undone by poor all-around shooting, connecting on aseason-low 32.2 percent from the field, including 3-of-19 3-pointers, and 17-of-31free throws.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT COLORADO (5-2): Two of the Buffaloes’ topthree scorers, upperclassmen Xavier Johnson (13.7 points per game) and GeorgeKing (10.4), combined to hit only 2-of-13 shots and score 11 points Wednesday.Guard Derrick White was the offensive bright spot, scoring a game-high 17points, and he continues to pace the team with a 14.1-points-per-game average.Colorado did enjoy a 46-37 rebound advantage in the game and is outrebounding foesby an average of 8.7 per contest courtesy of forward Wesley Gordon (9.4 pergame), King (7.0) and Johnson (6.4).

ABOUT PORTLAND (4-2): Under first-year coachTerry Porter, the former standout with the NBA’s Trail Blazers, the West CoastConference Pilots are off to good start in seeking to bounce back from lastseason’s 12-20 campaign. Senior point guard Alec Wintering is showing the way,averaging a team-most 22.8 points and 6.7 assists per outing while shooting49.5 percent from the field and hitting 30-of-33 free throws. Wintering isreceiving ample assistance from backcourt mate Jazz Johnson (18.5 points, 57.1percent 3-point accuracy) and junior forward Gabe Taylor (13.2 points, team-leading7.2 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Colorado beat visiting Portland 85-63 on Nov.20, 2015 as King scored a game-high 18 points.

2. The Buffaloes’ loss Wednesday was their firstdefeat in the six games this season where they’ve posted a reboundingadvantage.

3. The Pilots lead the nation with their 85.4percent free-throw percentage and are tied for 17th in 3-pointshooting at 41.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Colorado 73, Portland 71