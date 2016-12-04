Colorado picks up road win over Portland

Xavier Johnson scored 19 points to help Colorado beat Portland 76-63 on Saturday night at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore.

Josh Fortune had 14 points for Colorado (6-2), which pulled away in the last eight minutes. Derrick White scored 13 points, George King had 12 and Wesley Gordon grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jazz Johnson scored a game-high 18 points for Portland (4-3). Alec Wintering had 17 points and eight rebounds. D'Marques Tyson came off the bench to score 14 points.

Portland maintained a slight lead through much of the first half. The Pilots went up 13-10 on a 3-pointer by Tyson midway through the first half and led by as many as eight on several occasions.

The Pilots were leading 25-17 with just over four minutes remaining, but the Buffaloes mounted a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one on two free throws by Xavier Johnson. Colorado tied the score on a layup by King, but Portland led 30-28 at the break.

Colorado went up 35-33 on a 3-pointer by Xavier Johnson early in the second half. The Buffaloes extended the lead to five on a 3-pointer by Bryce Peters.

The Pilots clawed back to get within three on a 3-pointer by Tyson with just under nine minutes remaining, but the Buffaloes responded with a 9-0 run to take a 60-48 lead on a layup by Xavier Johnson. They led by as many as 14 points in the final minutes.

Portland cut the deficit to single digits on a layup by Wintering with 2:24 to go, but the Pilots couldn't get any closer.

Colorado shot 43.1 percent from the field and amassed a 38-28 rebounding advantage. Portland shot 40.4 percent and committed 18 turnovers.