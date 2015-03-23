Preview: Colorado at Seattle

The College Basketball Invitational is just a blip on the national radar, but don’t tell that to Seattle coach Cameron Dollar, whose Redhawks host Colorado in Monday’s quarterfinals. Seattle expects a sellout crowd at the 1,050-seat Connolly Center for the matchup against the Buffaloes. “How fun is it to have them come into our house,” Dollar told the Seattle Times. “I would have to beg, borrow and steal to get a Pac-12 team to come up into Connolly Center. We’re happy to have them come here.”

Colorado, the only team from a major conference in the CBI, is playing without leading scorer Askia Booker after the senior guard declined to participate. The Buffaloes are also without sophomore swingman Dustin Thomas, who announced his plans to transfer before the team’s 87-78 first-round win over Gardner-Webb last Wednesday. Colorado still figures to have the top player on the floor Monday in 6-10 junior forward Josh Scott, who is averaging 20.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over his last six games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT COLORADO (16-17): Fifth-year coach Tad Boyle views the CBI as an opportunity to look toward the future, and he’s giving young players such as guards Dominique Collier and Jaron Hopkins an extended look. “Make no mistake, we’re trying to win this thing,” Boyle told reporters. “But I do want to try and get some different guys in different rotations.” Freshman forward Tory Miller had 12 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench in the first round to help the Buffaloes dominate the boards 43-18 against the undersized Gardner-Webb front line.

ABOUT SEATTLE (17-15): The Redhawks boast a veteran backcourt led by seniors Isiah Umipig (team-high 17.2 points per game) and Jarell Flora (13.8), along with a frontcourt that includes 6-11 junior center Jack Crook, who averages 5.6 rebounds but must avoid foul trouble against the Buffaloes. Umipig and Flora combined to score a total of 44 points in last Wednesday’s 62-45 first-round victory over Pepperdine. The Redhawks held the Waves to 29.6 percent shooting as Seattle recorded its first nonconference Division I postseason game since 1969.

TIP-INS

1. The CBI is re-bracketed after the quarterfinals, with the semifinals set for Wednesday.

2. Colorado has shot over 50 percent in four of its last six games.

3. All CBI games are being played with a 30-second shot clock - not the normal 35 seconds - as the NCAA uses the tournament for research to help determine whether scoring and the pace of play increases.

PREDICTION: Colorado 74, Seattle 67