Seattle 72, Colorado 65: Jarell Flora scored 22 points and Isiah Umipig added 20 as the Redhawks rallied to beat the visiting Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

Jack Crook had 10 points and William Powell collected nine points and seven rebounds for Seattle (18-15), which visits Loyola Chicago in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Redhawks held Colorado to 33.9 percent shooting and improved to 3-9 against Pac-12 foes since 2009.

Josh Scott led Colorado (16-18) with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Dominique Collier added 11 points. Tre‘Shaun Fletcher and Xavier Talton scored nine points apiece but were a combined 5-of-21 shooting for the Buffaloes, who were 20-of-30 from the foul line and ended the season with a 2-11 mark in true road games.

Talton’s 3-pointer gave Colorado a 31-28 at the break and the Buffaloes opened the second half by making four of its first seven shots to extend the lead to 45-36 with just under 16 minutes left. The Buffaloes missed 11 of their next 12 shots and Flora responded with eight points during a 13-4 run as the Redhawks pulled even at 49 with just under eight minutes left.

Jadon Cohee, who came in with eight made 3-pointers all season, drilled a 3 to put Seattle ahead 55-53 with just under six minutes left and the Redhawks never trailed again. Emerson Murray’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 64-58 with 1:50 left and Seattle held on for its second non-conference Division I postseason victory since 1964.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buffaloes played their second straight game without leading scorer Askia Booker, who decided not to participate in the CBI. … Umipig was 5-of-20 from the field and 4-of-12 from 3-point range for the Redhawks, who improved to 13-5 at home this season. … Wesley Gordon grabbed 10 rebounds for Colorado, which lost three of its final five games.