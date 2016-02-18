FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southern California 79, Colorado 72
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 18, 2016 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Southern California 79, Colorado 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Southern California 79, Colorado 72

Sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin led a late surge to help Southern California beat Colorado 79-72 on Wednesday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

McLaughlin scored 25 points for USC (19-7, 8-5 Pac-12 Conference). Trojans junior guard Julian Jacobs added 17 points.

Senior forward Josh Scott scored 17 points for Colorado (19-8, 8-6). Sophomore guard George King had 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior forward Wesley Gordon contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, and junior guard Josh Fortune added 10 points.

USC took a 14-9 lead on a dunk by sophomore guard Elijah Stewart, but Colorado staged a 9-0 run to take an 18-14 lead on a dunk by Scott. A jumper by senior guard Xavier Talton with five seconds to play in the opening half gave the Buffaloes a 37-29 lead at the break.

Colorado went up by nine early in the second half and led by 15 with nine minutes to go, but USC mounted 7-2 and 10-0 runs to cut Colorado’s lead to 64-62. McLaughlin tied the game with a layup and made a 3-pointer to give the Trojans a 68-65 lead. USC outscored Colorado 17-7 over the last 3:51.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.