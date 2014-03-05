Preview: Colorado at Stanford

There is a decent chance that both Stanford and Colorado will receive an NCAA Tournament berth, but neither team should get too comfortable. Stanford, in particular, could use a win over the visiting Buffaloes on Wednesday after losing two straight to the Arizona schools. Coach Johnny Dawkins is seeking his first trip to the NCAA Tournament in six seasons at Stanford, and likely needs wins over Colorado and Utah (Saturday) to ensure a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 tournament.

Stanford and Colorado are tied with California for fourth place in the Pac-12, and the winner of Wednesday’s contest will hold the tie-breaker for the conference tournament, where the top four teams receive a first-day bye. Colorado has struggled in league play since star Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 12, but the Buffaloes have won five of their last eight to remain in contention. While Colorado boasts a fairly young roster, Stanford has started three juniors and two seniors in every game this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT COLORADO (20-9, 9-7 Pac-12): The Buffaloes are looking to bounce back after two disappointing efforts in losses to Arizona and Utah. “Right now we’re just not good enough on either side of the ball, really,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told the Denver Post after last Saturday’s 75-64 loss at Utah. “Defensively, the problem is mindset. It’s focus. And it’s consistency. Offensively, I think it’s taking care of the basketball.” Forward Josh Scott is making a late push for all-conference honors by averaging 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over his last six games.

ABOUT STANFORD (18-10, 9-7): The Cardinal were 5-2 in February, including a noteworthy win over UCLA, but they opened March with a 79-66 loss at Arizona last Sunday. While forward Josh Huestis had 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Wildcats, the Cardinal need more production from forward Dwight Powell, who is shooting 5-for-22 from the field over the last two games. Point guard Chasson Randle averages a team-high 18.5 points and stands six points away from becoming the 11th player in school history to reach the 1,500-point mark.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado can tie the program’s record for regular-season victories by beating Stanford. The 1996-97 team finished the regular season 21-8 before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

2. Stanford has received fewer than 10 points from its bench in 17 games this season.

3. Colorado is 0-5 in Pac-12 play when attempting 20 or fewer shots from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Stanford 74, Colorado 68