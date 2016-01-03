Preview: Colorado at Stanford

Stanford, which continues to battle injuries and low expectations, made a strong bid to serve as the Pac-12’s surprise team by opening league play Friday with an upset win over No. 22 Utah. The Cardinal look to build on the 70-68 overtime victory Sunday against visiting Colorado, which shot a season-low 32 percent in Friday’s 79-65 loss at California.

The Cardinal lack many recognizable names, but players such as Dorian Pickens and Rosco Allen are forcing Pac-12 foes to take notice. Four players average at least 12 points, including Pickens (12.7) and Allen (14.2), who scored five points in overtime to seal the comeback win over Utah. The Cardinal have gone 6-1 since losing three straight games to SMU, Saint Mary’s and Villanova in late November, but they’ll be tested by a Colorado team eager to leave Friday’s Pac-12 opening loss behind. Senior forward Josh Scott paced the Buffaloes with 16 points and seven rebounds against the Golden Bears, but he was 4-of-16 shooting from the field.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO (11-3, 0-1 Pac-12): Scott averages 18.2 points and 9.2 rebounds but missed his first eight shots against Cal and struggled at times against 7-footers Kingsley Okoroh and Kameron Rooks. The senior was hardly the only player to come up short against Cal as the Buffaloes recorded a season-low six assists and shot 27 percent from 3-point range, also a season low. “The effort wasn’t the issue, it was the execution,” coach Tad Boyle told reporters. “The intensity level went up and we didn’t answer the bell. It’s the first time I felt all year where we got out-toughed and really got out-scrapped and outplayed.”

ABOUT STANFORD (8-4, 1-0): The Cardinal, who lost starting point guard Robert Cartwright to a season-ending injury in early November, are expected to be without forward Reid Travis for the fifth straight game due to a stress reaction in his left leg. Other players have stepped up in Travis’ absence, including freshman guard Marcus Sheffield, who has averaged 13.5 points in the last two games after combining for 34 in his first 10 contests. The team could use more production from senior point guard Christian Sanders, who averages 5.5 points and was limited to four points and two assists in 25 minutes against Utah.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford leads the all-time series 9-7, but Colorado has won each of the last four contests.

2. Colorado has come back from a double-digit deficit and rallied for the win four times this season.

3. The Cardinal owns a 99-32 record at Maples Pavilion under coach Johnny Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Colorado 81, Stanford 75