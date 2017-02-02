Preview: Colorado at Stanford

Colorado looks to build on its sweep of the Oregon schools on Thursday as the Buffaloes visit Stanford, which has dropped two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Colorado, which opened Pac-12 play with seven straight losses, snapped Oregon’s 17-game winning streak with a 74-65 victory over the visiting Ducks last Saturday.

Guard George King is averaging 18.5 points in his last two games for Colorado, which pulled the upset over Oregon by holding the potent Ducks offense to 38.6 perfect shooting from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range. “This could be how we turn it around,” King told reporters. “Going forward, looking at our schedule, we can beat anybody. But we have to consistently guard for 40 minutes. This is definitely how we can turn this ship around.” Senior guard Derrick White scored 17 of his team-high 23 points in the second half against the Ducks and will need another strong outing against a Stanford team that has tightened its defense over the last five games, allowing 60.8 points and 39.8 percent shooting. Coach Jerod Haase's team is 7-3 at home and tied for eighth with Arizona State in the Pac-12 standings.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (12-10, 2-7 Pac-12): White leads the Buffaloes in scoring (16.3), assists (4.2) and steals (1.2), while senior forward Xavier Johnson is averaging 15 points and 6.1 rebounds. Coach Tad Boyle’s veteran squad is riding a 10-game conference road losing streak but has a number of players peaking at the midpoint of the Pac-12 season - including forward Wesley Gordon, who leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. Gordon is shooting 63.5 percent over the last 12 games while sixth man Josh Fortune provided a spark off the bench in wins over the Oregon schools last week.

ABOUT STANFORD (11-10, 3-6): The Cardinal lost 66-55 to rival California last Sunday despite a valiant effort from star forward Reid Travis, who had 17 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes. The 6-8 junior, who missed four of the previous six games with a right shoulder injury, ranks fifth in Pac-12 in scoring (16.6), fifth in rebounding (8.7) and seventh in field-goal percentage (56.5). While forwards Dorian Pickens and Michael Humphrey have performed well in league play, the Cardinal has struggled to find consistent play at the point guard position.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado has won six in row against Stanford dating back to the 2012-2013 season.

2. Four of Colorado’s seven Pac-12 losses have been by a single possession - three points or fewer.

3. Stanford is 9-2 when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Colorado 68, Stanford 63