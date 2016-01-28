FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado 91, Stanford 75
#US College Basketball
January 28, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado 91, Stanford 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colorado guard George King led a 3-point barrage, and the Buffaloes put away Stanford 91-75 Wednesday at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Colorado hit 13 of 19 3-pointers and overwhelmed Stanford in the second half. King connected on all five of his 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points off the bench for the Buffaloes. The sophomore missed only one shot all night.

Guard Josh Fortune also hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, helping the Buffaloes survive a big game from Stanford forward Rosco Allen.

Allen had a game-high 25 points, but couldn’t prevent Colorado from pulling away in the second half.

Colorado (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) led 42-28 at halftime, behind 13 points for Fortune. The Buffaloes used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to take command.

Guard Marcus Sheffield had 12 points, and Marcus Allen added 10 points for the Cardinal (11-8, 4-4 Pac-12).

Both teams are in the thick of the conference race and began the week only a game behind leaders Oregon and Washington in the cluttered Pac-12.

Forward Josh Scott scored 14 points for Colorado.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
