Colorado 56, Stanford 55

Senior forward Josh Scott recorded his seventh double-double of the season, helping visiting Colorado hold on to beat Stanford 56-55 in a Pac-12 Conference game Sunday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Scott had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Colorado (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12). Buffaloes sophomore guard George King scored 12 points, and junior guard Josh Fortune had 10.

Sophomore forward Michael Humphrey finished with 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Stanford (8-5, 1-1).

Colorado outscored Stanford 12-3 over the first 5:32 and took a 22-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Fortune. The Cardinal reduced the deficit to five on a pair of free throws by senior guard Christian Sanders, but the Buffaloes responded with a 9-2 run and took a 37-27 lead into the break.

Colorado went up 44-28 on a layup by junior forward Wesley Gordon early in the second half. Stanford mounted a 12-4 run to get within eight on a 3-pointer by senior forward Rosco Allen and cut Colorado’s lead to three on a jumper by Humphrey.

The Cardinal cut the deficit to one on a dunk by Humphrey with 1:12 remaining, but a big basket by Scott helped the Buffaloes escape with the victory.