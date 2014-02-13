Preview: Colorado at UCLA

Colorado can claim a victory over every team in the Pac-12 since joining the conference three years ago with a win Thursday at UCLA. The Buffaloes are 0-3 against the Bruins in conference play and 1-7 overall, with their only triumph coming in 1962. This would be a good opportunity for Colorado to end the streak as it has won its last three contests to pull within one-half game of UCLA for second place in the Pac-12 standings.

UCLA traveled to Colorado last month and beat the Buffaloes by 13 points, the first full game after Colorado lost its best player, Spencer Dinwiddie, to a season-ending knee injury. Askia Booker scored 21 points in that contest and has stepped up in the last three as well, averaging 21.3 points to boost his season average to 14.2. Colorado did a good job slowing down UCLA’s top two scorers - Jordan Adams and Kyle Anderson - in the first meeting, but fellow guard Norman Powell burned it for 19 points and is coming off a season-high 21 against USC on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT COLORADO (18-6, 7-4 Pac-12): Josh Scott should be able to have success against the Bruins, who don’t have a post player with his skill in their rotation. Scott took advantage of his 6-10 frame in the first meeting with UCLA by scoring 19 points and he’s also coming in hot, having matched his career high of 21 in Sunday’s win over Washington. Scott also has done a remarkable job avoiding foul trouble this season, compiling more than three fouls in a game only twice.

ABOUT UCLA (18-5, 7-3): It will be up to the Wear twins to keep Scott and fellow Mater Dei High School alum Xavier Johnson from getting too comfortable in the paint. David Wear has enjoyed a much better senior season than his brother Travis, shooting 52 percent from the floor while averaging 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. Travis Wear missed the first three games of the campaign after undergoing an emergency appendectomy and things haven’t clicked for him since, as he’s averaging just six points and 3.1 rebounds after posting close to 11 and six the previous two seasons.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 10-1 this season in games decided by less than 10 points.

2. The Buffaloes have had multiple 20-point scorers in three games after having none the last two seasons.

3. Anderson has a conference-leading 12 double-doubles, one with points and assists and the rest with points and rebounds.

PREDICTION: Colorado 68, UCLA 64