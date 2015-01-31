Preview: Colorado at UCLA

Colorado senior guard Askia Booker was determined to make the final trip to his hometown as a college basketball player a memorable one and he’ll try to finish it in style when the Buffaloes visit UCLA on Saturday. Booker, who attended Price High School in Los Angeles, scored a career-high 43 points - the second-highest total in a Division I game this season and fourth-most in school history - in Colorado’s 98-94 triple-overtime victory over USC on Thursday with his own personal cheering section in attendance. “Mom, dad, brothers, cousins, schoolteachers, friends from the neighborhood,” Booker told reporters after improving to 6-0 against the Trojans in his career. “Maybe 30-40 people (were here). It’s great to have a game like this in my hometown, but I’ve got to give credit to my teammates.”

While Thursday’s game was certainly a big challenge, the Buffaloes figure to have an even harder time with the Bruins, who are coming off a 69-59 victory over No. 10 Utah on Thursday. UCLA exacted revenge from a 71-39 loss in Utah on Jan. 4 - which followed a 62-56 setback in Colorado two days earlier - while earning a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume with its first victory over a Top 25 team this season. “It was really big for us,” senior guard Norman Powell told reporters after scoring 23 points. “... The losses versus ranked opponents, we weren’t talking or moving the ball, and today we saw improvement in that.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (11-9, 4-4 Pac-12): The Buffaloes were bolstered by the return of Xavier Johnson (12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds per game), who scored 12 - including a key 3-pointer in the first overtime - after missing the previous four contests with an ankle injury. Colorado will again be without 6-10 junior Josh Scott (13.8, 7.2), who will sit for the eighth time in the last nine games because of back spasms, while sophomore guard Jaron Hopkins is day-to-day after missing the USC game with an ankle injury. Booker, who played 51 minutes Thursday, is averaging 21.3 points in Pac-12 games - second to Stanford’s Chasson Randle (22.3).

ABOUT UCLA (12-9, 4-4): Powell leads the Bruins in scoring with 15.9 points per game - one of the five players who average in double figures and are responsible for 88.9 percent of UCLA’s points. Kevon Looney, a 6-9 freshman, averages 12.7 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, and is one of two players in the Pac-12 averaging a double-double (Oregon State’s Josh Hawkinson - 15.1 and 10.7). Starting forward Tony Parker (10.4 points, 7.3 rebounds) returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games because of back spasms and contributed four points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Buffaloes are 1-6 on the road this season and 3-12 in their last 15, including a 92-74 loss in their last trip to UCLA in 2013-14.

2. Bruins sophomore G Bryce Alford (15.7 points per game), son of UCLA coach Steve, is second in the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage at 89.0 and fourth in assists (5.6).

3. The Bruins won the first four meetings by an average of 12.8 points since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011 prior to the Jan. 2 encounter.

PREDICTION: UCLA 71, Colorado 58