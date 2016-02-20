Preview: Colorado at UCLA

UCLA has recently been vulnerable at home and the Bruins will try to buck that trend when they host Colorado in a Pac-12 game Saturday night. UCLA has lost three of its last four games at Pauley Pavilion to fall into the bottom three in the Pac-12 standings and a loss to the Buffaloes would guarantee its first non-winning season in conference play since the 2009-10 season.

Colorado blew a 15-point lead in the second half Wednesday night at USC and lost 79-72, dropping into sixth place in the Pac-12 standings. UCLA nearly overcame a 14-point second-half deficit the same night against visiting Utah, but couldn’t turn the corner and lost by two points on a breakaway dunk with three seconds left. Isaac Hamilton has taken over as the scoring leader for the Bruins after averaging 18.6 points over the last five games to raise his season average to 16.8. Josh Scott, the leading scorer for Colorado at 16.7, returned against USC after missing two games with an ankle injury and he’ll be needed against UCLA’s lone starting forward, 7-footer Thomas Welsh.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, FOX Sports One

ABOUT COLORADO (19-8, 8-6 Pac-12): The Buffaloes could use some consistent perimeter shooting to take some of the heat off Scott down low, but they’re having trouble finding someone to provide that element. Josh Fortune is the team’s third-leading scorer at 10.2, but he’s shooting 24.4 percent from the floor in the last four games, including 2-for-16 from 3-point range. Tre‘Shaun Fletcher is 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in the last three games, so look for him to get more playing time if Fortune continues to struggle.

ABOUT UCLA (14-12, 5-8): Tony Parker continues to slide down the ladder when it comes to production and playing time. The fourth-year power forward was on the floor for just 13 minutes Sunday against Arizona State and 15 against Utah and hasn’t played more than 20 minutes in the last five games, something that occurred just once in the first 22 games. UCLA has been going with a four-guard starting lineup that includes 6-foot-10 Jonah Bolden, whose versatility creates more mismatches against the opposition.

TIP-INS

1. Hamilton has scored in double figures in 22 straight games.

2. Colorado was 11-0 when four players score in double figures until its loss to USC earlier this week.

3. Colorado leads the Pac-12 in free throw percentage (73.5) and 3-point percentage (39.5).

PREDICTION: UCLA 71, Colorado 69