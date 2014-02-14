UCLA 92, Colorado 74: Kyle Anderson had 22 points and matched his career high with 11 assists as the Bruins pulled away in the second half to beat the visiting Buffaloes.

Jordan Adams scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half and Travis Wear added a season-high 13 points for UCLA (19-5, 8-3 Pac-12). Bryce Alford contributed 14 points off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and Norman Powell finished with 10 points for the Bruins, who remained two games back of first-place Arizona in the conference standings.

Josh Scott scored 20 points and Askia Booker had 16 points and a career-high 12 assists for Colorado (18-7, 7-5), which had a three-game winning streak halted. Xavier Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds and Xavier Talton scored 10 for the Buffaloes.

Booker and Anderson starred for their teams in the first half, as Booker had nine points and seven assists and Anderson nine points and six assists. The Bruins took an early eight-point lead but it was the Buffaloes who stole it back with just under 11 minutes left in the half, stretched the advantage to as much as 12 and then settled for a 40-36 lead at the break.

The Bruins moved back ahead for the first time since the first half with an 11-0 run that gave them a 61-53 lead with just over 12 minutes remaining. Colorado got back within five three times, the last with about 6 1/2 minutes left, but Anderson scored five straight points to put UCLA back up by 10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Booker has 31 assists in the last four games. …. Travis Wear’s career high of 23 points came last season in a three-point win against Colorado. … The Buffaloes fell to 0-4 against the Bruins since joining the Pac-12.