UCLA 72, Colorado 59: Norman Powell recorded 22 points, five steals, five rebounds and four assists as the host Bruins used a 25-4 run in the second half to pull away from the Buffaloes.

Freshman Kevon Looney added 14 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (13-9, 5-4 Pac-12), which made 12 of its first 20 shots in the second half. Isaac Hamilton scored 12 points as the Bruins avenged a 60-56 loss to Colorado on Jan. 2 and won for the fifth time in six meetings since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Askia Booker scored 16 points for Colorado (11-10, 4-5), which fell to 1-7 on the road and shot 27.7 percent from the field before making seven of its last eight after UCLA’s decisive run. Wesley Gordon added 10 points and eight rebounds while Xavier Talton scored all eight of his points in the first half for the Buffaloes.

The Bruins led by as many as six before settling for a 27-23 lead at the break behind seven points from Powell while Booker, who scored 43 points in Colorado’s 98-94 triple-overtime victory at USC on Thursday, was held to two on 1-for-5 shooting. After Looney opened the second half with a pair of free throws, the Buffaloes went on a 10-4 run with Booker scoring the first five and Dustin Thomas all five of his points, capped by a three-point play to make it 33-33 with 15:50 left.

UCLA scored the next seven and stretched its lead to 48-37 with 9:32 left when Powell drove into the lane and threw down a one-handed dunk over Xavier Johnson. After Tory Miller’s free throws cut the deficit to 44-37 with 10:38 to play, the Bruins scored the next 14 points, including six by Bryce Alford.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buffaloes fell to 3-13 in their last 16 road games. ... Looney (12.7 points, 10 rebounds per game) is one of two Pac-12 players averaging a double-double along with Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson (15.1, 10.8). ... Colorado 6-10 F Josh Scott did not play for the eighth time in the last nine games because of back spasms.