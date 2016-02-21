UCLA 77, Colorado 53

The hot hand of junior guard Isaac Hamilton helped UCLA roll to a 77-53 victory over visiting Colorado on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Hamilton scored 22 points on nine-of-12 shooting for UCLA (15-12, 6-8 Pac-12 Conference). Senior forward Tony Parker had 16 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Bryce Alford had 13 points and nine assists. Sophomore center Thomas Welsh had 10 points and six rebounds.

Junior guard Josh Fortune scored 10 points for Colorado (19-9, 8-7). Senior guard Xavier Talton had 12 points. Senior forward Josh Scott had nine points and 10 rebounds.

UCLA jumped out to an 8-2 advantage early in the opening period and never relinquished the lead. Colorado battled back to cut UCLA’s advantage to 16-14, but the Bruins withstood the charge.

They went up 24-17 on a jumper by Welsh and closed the half with a 14-3 run to take a 44-28 lead at the break.

The Bruins went up by 19 on a 3-pointer by Hamilton early in the second half. They took a 56-32 lead on a 3-pointer by Alford and led by as many as 26 points late in the game.