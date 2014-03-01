Preview: Colorado at Utah

With four teams tied for third place in the Pac-12, only two will earn first-round byes in the conference tournament, and Colorado hopes to one of them. The Buffaloes can take a huge step toward that goal Saturday when they visit Utah, which is two games behind the logjam and plays three of those clubs down the stretch. The teams are coming off much different outcomes as Colorado was crushed by No. 3 Arizona 88-61 on Feb. 22 while the Utes routed Arizona State 86-63 on Sunday.

The Buffaloes won the season’s first meeting 79-75 in overtime Feb. 1 when they enjoyed a 42-24 advantage on the boards. ”They certainly present some issues for us and they did when we lost to them at their place,‘’ coach Larry Krystkowiak told the Deseret News. Colorado, which has won five of its last seven games to move into the Pac-12’s upper echelon, could get a lift with the return of freshman forward Tre‘Shaun Fletcher, who has missed the last 11 games because of a knee injury.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (20-8, 9-6 Pac-12): Fletcher, one of nine players averaging at least 10 minutes, went down soon after star guard Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a season-ending knee injury in that fateful loss 71-54 loss at Washington on Jan. 12. “That’s what they’re telling me,” Fletcher told the Daily Camera of his return Saturday. “I‘m just coming in and giving it my best effort and just trying to do whatever I can to help the team, playing defense.” Sophomore forward Josh Scott (14.5 points, team-best 8.7 rebounds per game), junior guard Askia Booker (14.4 points) and sophomore forward Xavier Johnson (11.7, 6.1) continue to carry the Buffaloes.

ABOUT UTAH (18-9, 7-8): The Utes are riding junior college transfer Delon Wright, who averages team bests of 16.3 points and 5.4 assists while also contributing 6.8 rebounds. “He’s a good basketball player,” Krystkowiak said of the 6-5 junior guard. “It’s interesting ... I don’t know if he does any one thing great. But he does a lot of things really well.” Sophomore forward Jordan Loveridge (15.3 points, team-best 7.4 rebounds) scored 18 points against Arizona State, but has recorded three of his four single-digit scoring totals this season in the last seven games - including four points against Colorado.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 12-1 in games decided by less than 10 points this season - 7-0 in such Pac-12 contests.

2. Seven of Utah’s nine losses have been by four points or less, with three coming in overtime.

3. Colorado has won four of the five encounters since the teams joined the Pac-12 at the start of the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 66, Utah 64