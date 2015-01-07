Preview: Colorado at Utah

Utah tries for its sixth straight victory when it hosts Colorado on Wednesday and as the No. 11 Utes continue to rise in the USA Today Coaches Poll, coach Larry Krystkowiak is keeping his team grounded. “Certainly winning is fun, and it gives you a little bit of a buzz internally and you’re not grinding as much,” Krystkowiak told the Salt Lake Tribune. “But it’s still the same old, with trying to fix what’s broken today and keep doing what you’re doing well. In my opinion, you’re only as good as your next game.” Utah is coming off a sweep of the southern California schools, including a 71-39 victory over UCLA on Sunday for its first 2-0 start since joining the Pac-12 for the 2011-12 season.

“Everybody is really locked into the game plan, very few mistakes when we run our defense,” Krystkowiak told the St. George News. “The guys are having a lot of fun and taking a lot of pride in playing really hard defense.” The Buffaloes also opened their Pac-12 campaign strong defensively with a pair of victories at home, defeating UCLA 62-56 on Friday and USC 86-65 on Sunday. Colorado’s Josh Scott, a 6-10 junior who averages 14.8 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds, missed both games with back spasms, but coach Tad Boyle said he hopes the preseason All-Pac-12 selection can play against the Utes.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT COLORADO (9-5, 2-0 Pac-12): The Buffaloes on Sunday got a big boost from 6-7 sophomore Dustin Thomas, who started in Scott’s place for the second straight game and recorded a career-high 17 points while shooting 5-for-7 from the floor. “Hopefully this can be a springboard and confidence-builder for him,‘’ Boyle told the Denver Post. ”When Dustin shoots the ball well ... it gives us another weapon and will make us a much better team.‘’ Senior guard Askia Booker (team-best 15.8 points per game) and junior Xavier Johnson (13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds) scored above their average in Scott’s absence.

ABOUT UTAH (12-2, 2-0): The Utes entered Tuesday 11th in the nation and first in the Pac-12 at 55.5 points allowed per game, but their offense - third in the Pac-12 at 75.9 points - is also a big reason for their success. Delon Wright, a 6-5 guard and the only senior prominent in the playing rotation, averages team bests of 15.1 points and 5.6 assists while also contributing 4.9 rebounds and shooting 57.6 percent from the field. Jakob Poeltl, a 7-0 freshman from Austria, has made an immediate impact with 9.8 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds, and shoots 66.3 percent from the floor - first in the Pac-12 and eighth in the country.

TIP-INS

1. Utah, which is sixth in the nation in field goal percentage at 50.8, is 10-0 at home while outscoring opponents by an average of 83-55.

2. Colorado, which plays its first ranked team of the season, is 0-3 in true road games and 1-5 away from Boulder.

3. The Utes lead the Pac-12 with a plus-9.1 rebounding margin while the Buffaloes are plus-5.6.

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Colorado 69