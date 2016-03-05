Preview: Colorado at Utah

With a win over visiting Colorado on Saturday andan Oregon loss at USC, No. 13 Utah would wind up with its first-ever share ofthe Pac-12 regular-season title. But coach Larry Krystkowiak insists that doesn’trank particularly high on the program’s list of March goals.

“This isn’t about winning the (regular season) conference title or doinganything like that,” Krystkowiak told the Deseret News earlier this week. “It’sabout being prepared for Las Vegas and trying to do some of our work early.”And while Oregon already has wrapped up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Pac-12Tournament in Las Vegas, the Utes earn the No. 2 slot with a win Saturday inthe regular-season finale. Colorado, meanwhile, currently is sitting fifth in theconference standings, but any scenario for a top-four finish and earning afirst-round tournament bye includes avenging Utah’s 56-54 buzzer-beating win inBoulder on Jan. 8. “I think the word for us is ‘payback,’” Colorado senior JoshScott told the media following Sunday’s win over Arizona State. “They beat uson home court, and we’d like to get them back.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO (21-9, 10-7 Pac-12): A winSaturday also would establish the 2015-16 Buffaloes as the winningestregular-season team in the program’s 115-year basketball history, breaking atie they currently share with the 1996-97 and 2013-14 squads. Colorado iscoming off home wins over No. 10 Arizona (75-72) and Arizona State (79-69) but is2-6 in Pac-12 road games after losing its last four. Scott ranks in theconference’s top five in scoring (16.7 points) and rebounding (8.8) and hasfive teammates averaging at least 7.1 points, led by guards George King (13.7) andJosh Fortune (10.5), who both are shooting better than 40 percent from 3-pointrange.

ABOUT UTAH (23-7, 12-5): A month ago, the Utes werestruggling after going 0-for-2 on their Oregon road swing, but they have sincereeled off six straight wins, including a 70-64 victory over No. 10 Arizonalast Saturday which snapped a 12-game losing streak in the series. LikeColorado, Utah’s success begins in the middle with big man Jakob Poeltl, whoranks second in the conference in scoring (17.6), third in rebounding (9.0) andis on the short list of candidates for the Naismith, Wooden, Oscar Robertson andKareem Abdul-Jabbar Awards. The team’s remaining four starters are allaveraging at least 9.6 points per game, including forward Jordan Loveridge(11.9) and guard Brandon Taylor (9.6) who have been particularly instrumentalin the Utes’ current win streak.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado leads the series between the borderrivals 26-18, but Utah has won the last four meetings.

2. Loveridge and Taylor headline the Utes’ four-manSenior Day class, which also includes reserves Dakarai Tucker and AustinEastman.

3. The Buffaloes are pacing the Pac-12 in 3-point(39.7) and free-throw (73.0) percentage while Utah is tops in overallfield-goal accuracy at 49.5 percent.

PREDICTION: Utah 75, Colorado 69