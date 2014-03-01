Utah 75, Colorado 64: Delon Wright and Jordan Loveridge scored 21 points apiece to lead the host Utes, who unleashed a decisive 17-0 run spanning halftime to defeat the Buffaloes and earn a split of the season series.

Brandon Taylor recorded nine points and Dallin Bachynski contributed eight as the Utes (19-9, 8-8 Pac-12) won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Wright was 7-for-9 from both the field and the foul line while Loveridge was 9-for-14 from the floor as Utah shot 70.8 percent from the field in the second half and 59.6 for the game.

Josh Scott recorded team bests of 17 points and seven rebounds for Colorado (20-9, 9-7), which fell into a fifth-place tie in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes’ Xavier Johnson scored 10 points while Askia Booker - Colorado’s second-leading scorer - added four and was 1-for-8 from the field while battling early foul trouble.

After Booker picked up his second foul and went to the bench with 7:12 left until intermission, Utah scored 12 of the final 17 points in the first half to forge a 30-30 tie. The Utes finished off a 17-0 run and took a 39-30 lead on Wright’s three-point play with 16:41 to play before Scott’s bucket ended Colorado’s scoring drought of 8:13.

After Colorado twice trimmed a 14-point deficit to single digits, Wright’s steal and ensuing assist on Princeton Onwas’ alley-oop dunk restored the advantage to 65-51 with 5:17 to go. Utah stretched the lead to 68-51 when Wright made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 3:49 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah outrebounded Colorado 30-27 after they lost the battle of the boards 42-24 in the Buffaloes’ 79-75 overtime victory Feb. 1. ... Taylor and Booker recorded six assists apiece, while Loveridge had seven rebounds. ... Scott has made 20 consecutive free throws.