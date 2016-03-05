Colorado State 87, Air Force 73

Junior guard John Gillon had 22 points and eight assists on Saturday as Colorado State downed Air Force 87-73 win in its final home game of the regular season at Fort Collins, Colo.

Senior guard Antwan Scott, playing his final game, finished with 15 points while fellow senior guard Joe De Ciman and forward Tiel Daniels led the Rams (15-15, 8-10 in the Mountain West Conference) with nine rebounds each.

Air Force (14-17, 5-13) had four players in double-figure scoring, led by guard Jacob Van’s 18 points.

The Rams trailed most of the first half and were behind 37-35 with 16:24 left in the game before guard Prentiss Nixon hit a 3-pointer with 15:54 remaining to put Colorado State ahead 38-37.

The shot ignited a 19-2 run that enabled the Rams to increase their lead to 54-39 with 10:05 remaining.

Air Force missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers in that game-turning five-minute stretch.

The Falcons, who shot 43.4 percent from the field, could not get closer than 10 points after that. Colorado State controlled the boards, 39-28, and the flow of the game for most of the second half.