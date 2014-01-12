Preview: Colorado at Washington

Washington has not figured out a way to defeat a ranked team while dropping three competitive games this season, but a change in defensive scheme could be the difference when the Huskies host No. 17 Colorado on Sunday. Washington on Wednesday decided to try to keep its opponent out of the lane and protect the basket rather than attack the ball on the perimeter, and it paid off with a 59-57 victory over Utah. But the Huskies were fortunate the Utes were 1-for-15 from 3-point range.

The Buffaloes are trying to improve to 15-2 - the second-best start in school history behind the 1939-40 Final Four team (17-2) - after surviving an upset bid at Washington State 71-70 in overtime Wednesday. Colorado has at least two players who will put the new Huskies’ defensive look - should they decide to keep using it - to the test. Junior guard Spencer Dinwiddie’s strength is driving to the basket and getting to the free-throw line, where he converts 85.3 percent and averages 7.3 attempts, while sophomore forward Josh Scott scored eight of his 19 points in overtime Wednesday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT COLORADO (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12): Scott (13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game) put a positive spin on the Buffaloes’ lackluster performance, which was a surprise after handing No. 13 Oregon its first loss of the season 100-91 last Sunday. “Even on a bad night, we won,” Scott told the Daily Camera of Boulder. “It was probably the worst we’ve played all season as a collective team. We have to be optimistic. At least we won.” Dinwiddie must re-establish his aggressive offensive approach as he inexplicably didn’t attempt a field goal until the 11:21 mark of the second half Wednesday and didn’t attempt a free throw until 6.7 seconds remained.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (10-6, 2-1): As the Huskies grow defensively, their constant on offense is the 6-5 Wilcox, who scored a season-low 14 against Utah and is second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game and free throw percentage (88.6). “He’s playing with a lot of confidence,” coach Lorenzo Romar told the Seattle Times earlier this season. “He’s playing kind of with a been-there, done-that, I-know-how-this-thing-works attitude ...” Washington also leans on senior forward Perris Blackwell (11.5 points, team-best 7.5 rebounds) and 6-3 freshman point guard Nigel Williams-Goss (12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, team-leading 4.1 assists).

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies lost at No. 1 Arizona 71-62 on Jan. 4, to then-No. 10 Connecticut 82-70 on Dec. 22 and at No. 15 San Diego State 70-63 on Dec. 8.

2. Dinwiddie leads the Buffaloes in scoring at 15.2 points per game while junior guard Askia Booker (13.9) is 23-for-26 from the free throw line in his last two contests.

3. The teams split two meetings since Colorado joined the Pac-12 for the 2011-12 season, with Washington prevailing 64-54 last season in Seattle behind 25 points from Wilcox.

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Washington 74