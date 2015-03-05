Preview: Colorado at Washington

Teams projected to finish much higher in the Pac-12 standings enter the homestretch of their disappointing seasons when Washington hosts Colorado on Thursday. It appears Washington, which was picked to finish sixth in the conference preseason poll, will wind up 11th as the Huskies quickly fell apart after an 11-0 start while the Buffaloes - voted to finish third - can do no better than ninth after an injury riddled campaign saw two of their top three players miss significant time. Colorado is coming off an 87-81 victory over Arizona State on Sunday - its second triumph in the last eight games - while the Huskies have lost nine of their last 10 after Saturday’s 70-55 setback at USC.

The Buffaloes must win their final two regular-season games (they finish at Washington State on Saturday) and at least one Pac-12 tournament contest to qualify for a postseason tournament for the fifth straight year. “Our guys went out and won this one, they did what they had to do,” coach Tad Boyle told cubuffs.com after Colorado shot 59.2 percent from the field against Arizona State. “Hopefully this will give us a little bit of mojo. ... This group deserved this win. They’ve been through a lot (and) they played with great passion.” Washington needs one victory to qualify for a postseason tournament after a one-year hiatus.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT COLORADO (13-15, 6-10): Askia Booker (17.4 points per game) scored 29 on Sunday in his final home game and averages 19.1 in conference contests - third behind Oregon’s Joseph Young (20.2) and Stanford’s Chasson Randle (19.8). Josh Scott (12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds), a 6-10 junior, is averaging 10.1 and 7.1 in seven games since missing eight of the previous nine with a back injury. Junior swingman Xavier Johnson (10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) is averaging 7.4 points in his last nine contests since missing four because of an ankle injury.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-13, 4-12): Junior guard Andrew Andrews (14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds), whose jumper with one second remaining gave the Huskies a 52-50 victory over the Buffaloes on Jan. 22, is averaging 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over his last eight games. Sophomore Nigel Williams-Goss (15.4 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds) is one of 16 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Senior guard Mike Anderson (eight points, 6.1 rebounds) is a consistent performer, scoring a combined 16 points in his past two games after recording eight in each of his previous three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 1-9 on the road this season with the only victory a 98-94 decision in triple overtime over last-place USC.

2. The Buffaloes have won 24 straight games when scoring 75 or more points, with four of those coming in Pac-12 contests this season.

3. Washington has won three of the five meetings since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011 - including both at home.

PREDICTION: Washington 67, Colorado 65