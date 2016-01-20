Preview: Colorado at Washington

Colorado closed out a three-game homestand Sunday with a big 91-87 win over Oregon but now will play four of its next six gameson the road. That stretch tips off with Wednesday night’s contest atWashington.

The Buffaloes are 1-1 onthe Pac-12 road so far, beating Stanford after opening with a loss at California,but they were only 2-7 in road conference tilts a season ago. “Toseparate yourself in this league, you have to win on the road,” Colorado coachTad Boyle said Sunday in his post-game news conference. “We have to go on thisroad trip with the mindset that we’re going to compete ... and if we do that Ithink we can win some games in this league.” Washington, meanwhile, isback home after going 2-1 on a Pac-12 road swing which saw the Huskies bounceback from a 99-67 loss at No. 16 Arizona with an 89-85 triumph Saturday overArizona State. “I couldn‘tbe prouder of our team,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar told the media afterSaturday’s win. “You get a split anywhere on the road in this conference,that’s saying something.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (14-4, 3-2 Pac-12): Forward JoshScott has stood out for the Buffaloes all season, averaging a team-best 17.8points and 9.8 rebounds, but he took things up a notch last week. Scott beganby scoring a season-high 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 71-54 win overOregon State and followed with 17 points, 11 boards and a season-most threeassists in the win over the Ducks to earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. GuardsGeorge King (13.8 points) and Josh Fortune (10.6) also are averaging doublefigures for Colorado, which ranks second in the conference in 3-point accuracy(39.2 percent) and rebounding margin (plus-10.8).

ABOUT WASHINGTON (12-5, 4-1): The Huskies cancounter Scott with their own highly productive senior in guard Andrew Andrews,the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 21.4 points per game. The 6-2 Andrews poured in30 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds against the SunDevils to bounce back nicely from his season-worst nine-point outing on 3-of-11shooting against Arizona. Freshmen Dejounte Murray (15.0 points) and MarqueseChriss (11.0) and David Crisp (10.1) also average double digits for Washington,which is second in the conference with 84.4 points per outing despite shootinga Pac-12-worst 41.8 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split their six meetings sinceColorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011 with each winning on the other’s home floora season ago.

2. Washington is allowing a Pac-12-most 78.6points per game.

3. Colorado is tied with California for theconference’s worst turnover margin at minus-2.94.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, Colorado 76