Preview: Colorado at Washington

Two Pac-12 teams looking to reverse theirfortunes meet Wednesday in Seattle as Washington hosts Colorado. At 1-4 and0-5, respectively, in the Pac-12, the Huskies and the Buffaloes both are mired inthe league’s bottom three with the midway point of the conference season fast approaching.

Colorado has reached the NCAA Tournament four ofthe last five seasons under coach Tad Boyle, but it has started 0-5 inconference play for the first time in 21 years – also marking the longestlosing streak in Boyle’s seven seasons in Boulder. “The bottom line is we arefinding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win,” Boyle told the school’s website earlier this week. “We have to find ways to win. It’s all inthe little details of what we do.” Boyle and his Buffaloes are confident of getting things turned around and so is Washington coachLorenzo Romar, whose squad is coming off an 0-2 road trip - losing to California(69-59) and Stanford (76-69). “Even though we didn’t fare well in our lasthomestand – as well as we’d like to – we are going back home again,” Romar told reporters Saturday after falling to the Cardinal. “Butwe are going back home, in my opinion, a different team. I think this team hasmade progress … (and) I think our guys will be resilient and come back and playwith a lot of energy in our next game.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO (10-8, 0-5 Pac-12): There waslittle shame in losing to conference heavyweights Arizona (82-73) and UCLA(104-89), but close losses to Arizona State (78-77) and USC (71-68 at home onSunday) have been particularly deflating for the Buffaloes. Guard Derrick Whiteleads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game but has failed to top 10points in two of his last three outings, including Sunday’s loss in which hehit only 4-of-13 shots. Forward Xavier Johnson (15.1 points) and guard GeorgeKing (10.9) are also averaging double figures while forward Wesley Gordon(7.9), King (7.2) and Johnson (5.7) are the team’s top performers on the glass.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (8-9, 1-4): The Huskies ralliedfrom a 45-24 deficit to pull even with Stanford at 63 Saturday but wereoutscored 13-6 in the game’s final 4:15. Don’t blame freshman sensation MarkelleFultz, though, as the 6-4 guard poured in 34 points on 12-of-23shooting to bump his Pac-12-leading scoring average to 22.2. Guard DavidCrisp (13.9 points) and forward Noah Dickerson (11.2) also are averaging doublefigures while the latter is pacing the Huskies on the boards with 8.4 reboundsper outing.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split their eight games sinceColorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, including last season when each won ontheir home floor.

2. Washington starting F and senior captain MalikDime (5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds) will miss his third straight game with a brokenpinkie finger on his right hand, suffered Jan. 7 against Oregon State.

3. Both teams rank in the conference’s top halfin rebounding margin with the Huskies a plus-4.7 and the Buffaloes aplus-3.9.

PREDICTION: Colorado 77, Washington 76