Colorado 64, Washington 47
March 6, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado 64, Washington 47

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Colorado 64, Washington 47: Josh Scott scored 21 points - shooting 9-for-12 from the field - and grabbed nine rebounds as the Buffaloes earned a rare road victory.

Xavier Johnson added 11 points and seven rebounds while Xavier Talton scored 10 for Colorado (14-15, 7-10 Pac-12), which improved to 2-9 on the road while winning back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 2-4. The Buffaloes’ Tre‘Shaun Fletcher contributed eight points and five rebounds in his homecoming.

Andrew Andrews scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half for the Huskies (15-14, 4-13), who have lost 10 of their last 11 games after shooting 30.5 percent from the field. Mike Anderson added 11 points and seven rebounds while Nigel Williams-Goss scored eight for Washington.

Colorado took the lead for good less than four minutes into the contest and Scott scored 10 of his 14 first-half points during a 2:26 span of a 15-2 run to help the Buffaloes take a 30-17 lead at the break. Fletcher, who grew up in nearby Tacoma, Wash., contributed six points and four rebounds prior to intermission.

The Huskies converted their first seven field-goal tries of the second half - four by Andrews, including three 3-pointers - to cut the deficit to 41-36 before Talton’s 3-pointer and six straight points by Johnson made it 50-36 with 10:10 remaining. Freshman walk-on Dan Kingma electrified the Alaska Airlines Arena crowd with a 3-pointer trim the deficit to 50-42 with 9:28 left, but that was as close as Washington would get as Colorado scored the next six points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington senior F Shawn Kemp Jr. (9.9 points per game) missed his third consecutive contest because of a calf injury after not playing in the previous two because of a concussion. ... Christian Welp, the Huskies all-time leading scorer with 2,073 points and the 1986 Pac-10 Player of the Year who died Sunday of an apparent heart attack at age 51, was honored in a video tribute during the first half. ... Colorado, which snapped a seven-game losing streak in Seattle with its first victory there since 1956, must defeat Washington State on Saturday and win at least one game in the Pac-12 tournament to be eligible for the postseason for the fifth consecutive year.

