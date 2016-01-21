Washington 95, Colorado 83

Senior guard Andrew Andrews scored 33 points to help Washington beat visiting Colorado 95-83 on Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Freshman forward Marquese Chriss had 17 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots for Washington (13-5, 5-1 Pac-12 Conference). Freshman guard Dejounte Murray had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Malik Dime had 10 points, six rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Sophomore guard Dominique Collier scored 21 points for Colorado (14-5, 3-3). Senior guard Josh Scott had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard George King also scored 18 points.

Colorado took a 17-15 lead on a layup by junior guard Josh Fortune, but Washington mounted a 10-2 run to take a 25-19 lead on a jumper by Chriss. The Huskies extended their lead to 11 with a subsequent 8-0 run and took a 47-33 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Huskies went up 64-42 early in the second period and maintained a comfortable lead throughout. The Buffaloes gradually chipped away at the deficit and got within seven with 1:35 to go, but by then it was too late.

Washington shot 49.2 percent from the field while holding Colorado to 41.8-percent shooting.