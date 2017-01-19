Huskies rally to beat Buffaloes in OT

Freshman sensation Markelle Fultz turned in his finest performance yet as Washington stormed back from a big deficit to beat Colorado 85-83 in overtime Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Fultz posted a career-high 37 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots for Washington (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12). David Crisp scored 14 points, including a big 3-pointer in the waning moments.

Xavier Johnson posted 24 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado (10-9, 0-6). Derrick White recorded 23 points and eight assists. Wesley Gordon tallied 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Colorado went up by 17 early in the second half. Washington responded with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 10 on a 3-pointer by Dominic Green. The Huskies got within nine on another 3-pointer by Green and reduced the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Crisp.

The Buffaloes briefly re-established a double-digit lead, but the Huskies staged an 11-3 run to get within two on a layup by Matisse Thybulle with just over five minutes remaining. Fultz put the Huskies up by two in the final minute, but Johnson made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to force overtime at 67-67.

Two free throws by Fultz put Washington ahead 80-79 with 45 seconds left in the extra session. Colorado went up 81-80 on a basket by Johnson, but the Huskies prevailed after Crisp made a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left.

Washington trailed 18-17 following a dunk by Matthew Atewe midway through the first half, but then Colorado opened up a big lead. The Buffaloes went up by 10 on a layup by Tory Miller and carried a 39-24 advantage into the break after Fortune made a 3-pointer late in the half.