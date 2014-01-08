Preview: Colorado at Washington State

As No. 17 Colorado prepares for its first Pac-12 road game of the season against Washington State on Wednesday, junior Spencer Dinwiddie knows why the Buffaloes are on the verge of their best start in 46 years. “It’s pretty simple,” Dinwiddie told reporters. “When (junior guard Askia Booker) plays well, we play well. We kind of go as he goes. He played extremely well (Sunday) and we got a good win against a top-ranked team.” Booker scored a career-high 27 points - 11 in the last 4:40 - and Colorado rallied from a 10-point deficit to hand No. 14 Oregon its first loss of the season 100-91.

Washington State has struggled mightily in its first two conference games - averaging 36 points in a pair of losses at No. 1 Arizona and Arizona State while scoring its fewest points in 76 years in its 60-25 setback to the Wildcats on Thursday. Junior guard DaVonte Lacy, who leads the Cougars in scoring at 17.7 points per game, returned for Washington’s State’s 66-47 loss to Arizona State on Sunday after undergoing an emergency appendectomy Dec. 28, but left after playing only 11 minutes.

“We need him on the court and he’s a big piece of what we do, especially on the offensive end,” Cougars coach Ken Bone told reporters, “and we are paying the price.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12): Booker (13.6 points per game), whose offseason workout regimen reportedly included taking 500 field goal attempts daily and 1,000 on Sundays, was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the second time this season. As Booker heats up, 6-10 sophomore forward Josh Scott (13.2 points, 9.5 rebounds) has recorded five straight double-doubles and Dinwiddie (team-high 15.8 points per game) continues to pressure defenses by consistently driving to the basket. The 6-5 guard is shooting 87.5 percent from the free throw line - third in the Pac-12 - while taking the second-most attempts (112) among conference players.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-7, 0-2): The Cougars are the lowest-scoring Pac-12 team by a wide margin at 65.7 points per game with no one other than Lacy averaging double figures. Bone said Lacy was sent to a hospital for an evaluation after leaving Sunday’s game and his status for Wednesday appears to remain questionable. A bright spot is 6-5 freshman guard Que Johnson, who is averaging 9.1 points - 15.3 in his last four contests - and scored 18 against Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado’s 1968-69 team - led by All-American Cliff Meely - began 14-2 and won the Big Eight Conference championship.

2. The game will be played in Spokane, which is about 75 miles from the Washington State campus in Pullman.

3. The Buffaloes have won three of the four meetings, including both since joining the Pac-12 for the start of the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 84, Washington State 66