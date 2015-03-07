FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Colorado at Washington State
March 8, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Colorado at Washington State

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DaVonte Lacy thought about leaving Washington State for greener pastures after his junior season, but decided helping the Cougars begin a path toward greater success was more important. Lacy is one of three seniors playing their final home game when Washington State hosts Colorado on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams and with 1,522 career points, the 6-4 guard is nine away from moving into fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list. “(My teammates) come here every day, the fans come and watch,” Lacy told the Spokesman-Review. “Who am I to say I’m going to go somewhere else and it’s better? I’m going to work my hardest to try to bring this team up to that level and I think that was a big part of my legacy. I wanted to be a four-year Cougar and give everything, not three years.”

Washington State lost to No. 13 Utah 67-59 on Thursday for its 10th setback in the last 13 games after a surprising 3-1 start in Pac-12 play while the Buffaloes upended Washington 64-47 on Thursday, improving to 2-9 on the road. Colorado needs a victory plus at least one more in the Pac-12 tournament to qualfiy for the postseason for the fifth consecutive year while the Cougars - unless they win the conference tournament - will miss the postseason for the third straight year. The contest features two of the top five scorers in the Pac-12 in Buffaloes senior guard Askia Booker (fifth at 16.9 points per game) and Lacy (17.2, fourth).

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (14-15, 7-10 Pac-12): Josh Scott, a 6-10 junior center, recorded 21 points and nine rebounds against Washington while continuing to battle a back injury. ”It’s a big deal, we need to get on a roll here going into the Pac-12 Tournament,” Scott told cubuffs.com. “We’re a capable team when we pay attention to defense and rebounding and actually move the ball around a little bit. . ... We’re capable of a lot of things and I think it’s time for us to show that we’re a talented team, but also the work that goes into winning.” Booker matched a season low with five points Thursday after scoring 29 on Sunday in his final home game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (12-17, 6-11): Josh Hawkinson is another big reason why the Cougars can match their Pac-12 win total from the previous two years combined. The 6-10 sophomore forward averages 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds - the only player averaging a double-double in the conference - and takes the torch from Lacy. Dexter Kernich-Drew (6.3 points per game), a 6-7 guard, and 7-0 center Jordan Railey (6.2) are also playing their final home games.

TIP-INS

1. The Buffaloes try for their first road sweep of Pac-12 opponents since winning at Oregon and Oregon State in 2012-13.

2. Hawkinson has recorded a school-record 18 double-doubles - most in the Pac-12 and tied for fifth nationally - after averaging 1.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.4 minutes as a freshman.

3. Colorado has won six of the lseven meetings and all five encounters since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

PREDICTION: Colorado 75, Washington State 72

