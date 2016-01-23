Preview: Colorado at Washington State

Colorado will be looking for a split of itstwo-game Pacific Northwest road trip when it visits struggling Washington Stateon Saturday night. Coach Tad Boyle also is seeking some consistency out of his team.

The Buffaloes were allowing66.2 points and outrebounding Pac-12 opponents by 9.6 boards per game, butWashington – one of the conference’s worst rebounding teams – finished with a39-34 advantage on the glass Wednesday night en route to a 95-83 home win. Itwas easily the most the points Colorado has surrendered in a game all season. “Where’sthe consistency?” Boyle asked in his post-game media gathering. “I don’t getit, and that’s the part that’s frustrating as a coach. It’s something we haveto work on, get better at and understand. Each player has to learn itindividually, and we as a group have to learn it collectively.” WashingtonState, meanwhile, also is questioning itself after enduring four straightlosses with the last three coming by an average of 18.7 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (14-5, 3-3 Pac-12): The Buffaloeshad 16 turnovers Wednesday and shot 41.8 percent – thanks largely to 15Washington blocked shots, which marked a single-game Colorado opponent record. GuardDominique Collier, though, was a bright spot, scoring a career-high 21 pointsthanks largely to his 6-of-7 showing from 3-point range. Forward Josh Scott,meanwhile, notched his 11th double-double of the season with 18points and 12 rebounds and continues to lead the team and rank among the Pac-12’stop four in both categories with 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-9, 1-5): The Cougarsdid start the season 4-0 but have since dropped nine of their last 14,including seven of nine and four straight. Slowing the opposition has been a particularproblem of late for Washington State which has surrendered 84 or more points infour straight and five of its last six outings in ranking 10th inthe conference with 75.4 allowed per game. Josh Hawkinson is the Cougars’leading scorer (16.7 points) and the Pac-12’s top rebounder (11.0) while guard IkeIroegbu is averaging 13.8 points and team-leading four assists.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 5-1 against Washington State, butthe Cougars’ win (a 96-91 overtime home triumph in March) came in their lastmeeting.

2. The Buffaloes’ 34 rebounds Wednesday marked aseason low, and they fell to 0-3 this season when losing the battle on theboards.

3. Cougars G Charles Callison’s average is up to8.4 points after reaching double figures in four of his last five games.

PREDICTION: Colorado 79, Washington State 73