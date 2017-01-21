Preview: Colorado at Washington State

Washington State and Colorado are both headed inthe wrong direction, but at least one will reverse its course Saturday when theCougars host the Buffaloes. Washington State has dropped four straight, withthe latest being its most lopsided loss of the season (88-47 to visiting Utah onWednesday) while Colorado has lost six in a row to keep pace with OregonState as the only two Pac-12 teams yet to post a conference victory.

The Cougars shot 32.8 percent, including a2-of-18 showing from 3-point range, and were crushed on the glass 45-26 in hittinga season scoring low and falling back to .500 Wednesday night. “We did notbring our energy whatsoever,” a disappointed Washington State coach Ernie Kentsaid in his post-game news conference. “We know we can be very mediocre if wedon’t bring it, and we know we’re a pretty good basketball team when we dobring it. For whatever reason, we did not have our energy.” Meanwhile Wednesdayin Seattle, Colorado failed to protect a 41-24 early second-half lead and lostfor the third time in their six Pac-12 games when holding an advantage in thefinal minute as Washington prevailed 85-83 in overtime. “Until we commitourselves to defending for 40 minutes and rebounding for 40 minutes, we’re notgoing to beat anybody in this league,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle told the mediaafterward. “It’s doing it at critical times.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (10-9, 0-6 Pac-12): Half of theBuffaloes’ last six losses have been by three points or fewer, but it’snevertheless the program’s worst start in conference play since 1992-93 in theBig Eight. Forward Xavier Johnson and guard Derrick White combined for 47points, 13 rebounds and nine assists Wednesday and are pacing the team with15.5 and 16.1 scoring averages, respectively. Led by forward Wesley Gordon (8.1rebounds per game) and swingman George King (7.2), the Buffaloes own a solidplus-4.3 average margin on the glass but turnover troubles have helped negatethat of late with Colorado giving it away 32 times over its last two games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-9, 2-4): With wins overWashington and Oregon State, the Cougars jumped out to their first 2-0conference start since 2007-08 and eclipsed their lone Pac-12 victory from aseason ago but have since dropped the last four by an average of 23.5 pointsper outing. Forward Josh Hawkinson (15.5 points) and guards Malachi Flynn (11.6)and Ike Iroegbu (10.5) are averaging double figures, and Hawkinson ranks secondin the conference at 10.6 rebounds per contest with 10 double-doubles.Washington State leads the Pac-12 in free throw accuracy (78.3 percent) but hasstruggled with 3-point shooting (32.7 percent), rebounding (minus-3.6 per game)and turnovers (minus-2.06 margin).

TIP-INS

1. Colorado leads the series 9-2 after winningall three meetings last season, including an 80-56 romp in the Pac-12Tournament.

2. Hawkinson’s 19 points and 10 boards againstUtah marked his 50th career double-double, putting him three behindSteve Puidokas’ school career record.

3. The Buffaloes led the Pac-12 last season in3-point shooting accuracy but currently rank ninth at 34.1 percent.

PREDICTION: Colorado 75, Washington State 72