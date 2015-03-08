Washington State 96, Colorado 91 (OT): DaVonte Lacy, playing his final home game, scored 17 points - including a bucket to force overtime - as the Cougars earned a season split with the Buffaloes.

Josh Hawkinson recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds while Ike Iroegbu registered 18 points and a career-high 11 assists for his first double-double as Washington State (13-17, 7-11 Pac-12) equaled its conference win total from its previous two seasons combined. Dexter Kernich-Drew and Jordan Railey, also playing their final contests at Friel Court, scored 17 and 12, respectively, and Que Johnson added 11 for the Cougars, who were 9-for-18 from 3-point range.

Josh Scott scored a career-high 32 points and added 12 rebounds for Colorado (14-16, 7-11), which lost for the first time in six meetings since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Askia Booker scored 26 while Xavier Johnson had nine points and eight boards in a contest featuring both teams shooting better than 50 percent.

Lacy drilled his first two 3-point attempts of overtime - sandwiched around Railey’s block of Xavier Johnson’s dunk attempt - and Kernich-Drew hit a jumper to move Washington State ahead 87-83 with 1:08 remaining. The Cougars sealed the victory by converting 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final 51.6 seconds.

Scott’s jumper with 30.3 seconds left gave Colorado a 77-75 lead and, after Iroegbu missed a wild runner, he tied up Booker on the ensuing inbounds play with 8.6 seconds left, setting the stage for Lacy’s jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Washington State led by as many as nine in the first half before settling for a 45-38 lead at the break as Hawkinson scored 18 points by making 9-for-10 from the floor and helping the Cougars shoot 60.6 percent.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State is the No. 9 seed and faces No. 8 California in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday while No. 10 Colorado meets No. 7 Oregon State. .. Scott (15) and Booker (11) combined for all of Colorado’s points over the final 10:03 of the first half. ... Hawkinson, the only Pac-12 player averaging a double-double at 14.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, added to his school record with his 19th double-double.