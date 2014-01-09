Colorado needs OT to hold off Washington State

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The 15th-ranked college basketball team in the country received quite a scare from the 12th-ranked team in the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday night at the Spokane Arena.

The first-place Colorado Buffaloes trailed most of the game before rallying to edge last-place Washington State 71-70 in overtime. The Cougars are overwhelming “favorites” to finish last in the Pac-12 for the second straight year.

“It was probably the worst we’ve played this season,” Colorado forward Josh Scott said. “We were lucky to come out with the win.”

Scott worked inside to score eight of his team-high 19 points in overtime. Guard Askia Booker added four consecutive free throws in OT to finish with 18 points for the Buffaloes (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12).

Colorado coach Tad Boyle said Scott was great in overtime, but Boyle described the team’s performance as subpar. Boyle complimented the Cougars for their effort, but he was clearly disappointed with the Buffaloes’ performance.

“We’ve got a target on our backs right now,” Boyle said. “Our guys proved tonight we’re not quite ready to handle that.”

Dexter Kernich-Drew, a junior wing from Australia, led the Cougars (7-8, 0-3) with career highs of 24 points and six 3-pointers. Kernich-Drew said he believes the Cougars would have upset Colorado if Washington State’s leading scorer, DaVonte Lacy, had played. Lacy, a junior guard, missed the game with a rib injury suffered Sunday at Arizona State.

“When we get the ball moving and we listen to coach (Ken) Bone, things go well for us,” Kernich-Drew said.

Kernich-Drew nailed four treys for all of his 12 points in the first half, and Washington State led 34-28 at intermission.

Scott said he was shocked the Buffaloes came out flat. No one looked flatter than point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who went scoreless in the first half and finished with six points. He entered the night leading the Buffaloes with an average of 15.8 points per game.

“I don’t know where he was,” Boyle said. “He wasn’t at the Spokane Arena tonight.”

The Cougars, who averaged just 36 points in their first two Pac-12 games -- including 25 in their conference opener last Thursday at top-ranked Arizona -- nailed seven of 11 shots from 3-point range in the opening half.

Washington State junior point guard Royce Woolridge, who banked in a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in overtime for the game’s final points, recorded his first double-double with 10 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Woolridge, the son of former NBA star Orlando Woolridge, said the Cougars “really did some soul-searching” after opening conference play with lopsided losses at Arizona and Arizona State.

”What made the difference was us playing together as a team,“ Woolridge said. ”I feel like we’re together as a team. We were out there fighting for each other, playing for each other.

”I felt like everybody left it on the court tonight. I can’t really say there’s anybody on the team that’s like, ‘Oh, I wish I could have done this,’ or ‘I wish I could have done that.’

“We played with our hearts. We played with passion, and we played hard. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the win.”

The Cougars nailed a season-high 56.5 percent of their shots from 3-point range (13 of 23), but they shot and made just three free throws. The Buffaloes went 3-for-13 on 3-pointers, pounded the ball inside and made 26 of 38 free throws.

Boyle noted that the Cougars dictated tempo by often using up most of the shot clock, and they used their zone defense to disrupt the Buffaloes’ offense. The Buffaloes outscored the Cougars 36-18 on points in the paint and 13-5 on second-chance points.

NOTES: Washington State F D.J. Shelton finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. ... The game was played in Spokane, 80 miles north of the Cougars’ Pullman campus, in large part because Washington State students remain on holiday break. ... Washington State came into the game ranked a distant last in the Pac-12 in points per game (65.7), field-goal shooting percentage (.422) and free-throw shooting percentage (.612). The Cougars also ranked last in 3-point shooting percentage (.308), but they sank all four of their 3-point attempts in the opening 7:15 against Colorado. ... Fifth-year coach Ken Bone is 77-73 at Washington State, but his teams are 26-49 in the Pac-12, with 13 losses in the past 15 conference games (plus one at the conference tournament last season). ... Colorado’s 14-2 start is tied for the second-best start in school history. The 1939-40 NCAA Final Four team started 17-2, and the 1968-69 Big Eight Conference champions started 14-2.