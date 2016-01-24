FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado 75, Washington State 70
#US College Basketball
January 24, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

George King scored 22 points to lead Colorado past Washington State 75-70 on Saturday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

Center Josh Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes (15-5, 4-3 Pac-12).

Guard Ike Iroegbu led Washington State (9-10, 1-6) with 27 points, one off his career high. Center Conor Clifford, a junior college transfer, matched his season highs of 18 points and five rebounds.

The Cougars lost their fifth game in a row.

Iroegbu, the Pac-12 leader in 3-point shooting percentage coming into the game, scored most of his points on aggressive drives to the basket. The 6-foot-2 guard attempted only three shots from 3-point range, making one, before shooting an air ball with the 6-10 Scott guarding him on a 3-point attempt that would have tied the score at 73 with about four seconds to play.

Colorado led 39-32 at halftime.

Washington State jumped out front 9-3 but then was outscored 20-2 when the Buffaloes held the Cougars without a field goal for nearly seven minutes.

Washington State shot 50 percent from the field in the opening half and held Colorado to 41.9 percent. However, the Cougars sank only 5 of 12 free throws in the half and Colorado went 10 of 13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
