Preview: Colorado at Wyoming

Colorado won its first two games by running sea-level teams out of its gym, but it won’t have altitude on its side when it travels to Wyoming on Saturday. It will be an uphill battle for the Buffaloes, who play their home games at 5,345 feet but meet the Cowboys at their Arena-Auditorium, which sits at 7,220 feet — the highest Division I venue in the nation. Colorado snapped a six-game losing streak to Wyoming with a 63-58 victory last season, but has lost three straight in Laramie.

The Buffaloes are off to a fast start, thanks to an emphasis on an up-tempo offense that has left its first two opponents gasping for air. After Colorado outscored Drexel by 13 in the second half of its 65-48 season-opening victory, the Buffaloes used a 24-0 run after the break to pull away from Auburn 90-59 on Monday. Colorado’s Josh Scott, a 6-10 junior forward, is validating his Pac-12 preseason first-team selection by averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT COLORADO (2-0): While Scott is the dominant force inside, 6-9 sophomore forward Wesley Gordon (12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds) provides plenty of support. “Coach has been beating it in my head, being aggressive and being confident,” Gordon told the Daily Camera after recording 16 points and 12 rebounds against Auburn for his second career double-double. “I think it’s finally starting to click.” Athletic swingman Xavier Johnson (12.5 points), a 6-7 junior, has the ability to take over a game, while guard Askia Booker — the only senior in the playing rotation — is off to a slow start from the field (5-of-22), but averages eight points.

ABOUT WYOMING (2-0): The Cowboys have been tough on the Buffaloes, prompting fifth-year Colorado coach Tad Boyle to tell the Daily Camera earlier this week: “Playing them is like going to the dentist. It’s not a lot of fun; you don’t look forward to it.” Wyoming plays at a deliberate pace and attempts to slow down the Buffaloes, who average 71 possessions per game this season compared to the Cowboys’ 61. Wyoming is led by Mountain West Conference Preseason Player of the Year Larry Nance Jr., a 6-8, 235-pound senior forward who averages 17 points and eight rebounds — both team highs.

TIP-INS

1. The Cowboys, who opened with victories at home over Northern Colorado 78-70 and Division II member Western State 61-46, are shooting 56.8 percent from the field — 11th in the country.

2. Colorado, which trails in the series 42-36, is 17-29 on the road under Boyle.

3. Wyoming is 21-0 in November home games under coach Larry Shyatt.

PREDICTION: Wyoming 64, Colorado 63