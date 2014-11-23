Wyoming 56, Colorado 33: Larry Nance Jr., the Mountain West Conference Preseason Player of the Year, recorded 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals as the host Cowboys ran away from the Buffaloes.

Josh Adams contributed 14 points and seven assists as Wyoming (3-0) recorded an assist on all 22 of its field goals and registered nine steals. Charles Hankerson Jr. added 10 points for the Cowboys, who defeated Colorado for the seventh time in the last eight meetings - including fourth straight in Laramie.

Xavier Johnson scored nine points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who scored nine points and were 2-of-20 from the floor in the second half and shot 27.9 percent for the game. Josh Scott, a preseason first-team Pac-12 selection who averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first two games, was held to six points and seven boards in this one.

Wyoming led 19-11 on Adams’ dunk with 8:57 left in the first half before Colorado erupted for 11 straight points - the last six on a pair of 3-pointers by freshman Dominique Collier. The Cowboys closed the half with a 7-2 run - capped by Nance’s dunk - to retake the lead for good 26-24 at the half.

Wyoming scored the first eight points after the break before Askia Booker halted the spurt with a 3-pointer 4:31 into the period. The Cowboys restored their double-digit lead when Herndon nailed a 3-pointer 1:15 later and extended their advantage to 44-29 with 10:09 left on Cooke’s dunk before extending the margin down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Collier, a two-time Mr. Basketball in Colorado while starring at Denver East High School, made his collegiate debut after recovering from an ankle injury and missing the first two games for disciplinary reasons. ... Wyoming improved to 22-0 in November home games under coach Larry Shyatt, while Colorado fell to 17-30 on the road under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle. ... The game was played at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, which sits at 7,220 feet - the highest Division I venue in the nation.