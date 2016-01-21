Colorado State 83, Air Force 79

Senior guard Antwan Scott scored 27 points to help Colorado State hold on for an 83-79 victory over Air Force on Wednesday night at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 19 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (11-8, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Senior guard Joe De Ciman scored 13 points, freshman guard Jeremiah Paige had 11 and junior guard John Gillon added 10.

Junior forward Hayden Graham had 25 points and seven rebounds for Air Force (10-9, 1-5). Senior center Zach Moer contributed 18 points and six rebounds, and freshman guard Pervis Louder scored 11 points.

Colorado State jumped out to a 13-8 lead and went up 27-19 on a 3-pointer by Scott. The Rams took a 38-24 lead on a 3-pointer by Paige and carried a 41-31 advantage into the break.

Colorado State led by 17 early in the second quarter, but Air Force battled back. The Falcons cut the deficit to 11 and then staged an 11-0 run to tie the score on a layup by Moer.

The Falcons trailed by two with six seconds left, but Scott made two free throws to secure the victory.