Preview: Colorado State at Boise State

Two Mountain West teams boasting four-game winning streaks square off on the hardwood when No. 24 Colorado State visits Boise State on Tuesday. The Rams recorded their fourth straight win by building a big lead on Saturday against San Diego State and fighting off a comeback for a 79-73 victory. Boise State has recovered from a 0-3 start in conference play with four consecutive victories, including a 77-68 win over Air Force on Saturday.

The Rams defeated Boise State on Dec. 31 when guard John Gillon hit all four of his 3-point attempts and scored a career-best 25 points in a 71-65 victory. Colorado State is in a three-way tie for second in a bunched-up Mountain West and trails first-place Wyoming by one game. The Broncos are tied for sixth place in the conference race and drained a season-best 14 3-pointers in the victory over Air Force.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (18-2, 5-2 Mountain West): Forward J.J. Avila scored a season-best 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting in the victory over Air Force and is making a run at Mountain West Player of the Year honors. Avila is the only player who ranks in the top 10 in scoring (sixth at 15.7), rebounding (third at 7.4), assists (ninth at 3.1), steals (second at 1.9) and field-goal percentage (fifth at 56.5). Forward Stanton Kidd (11.5) and guards Daniel Bejarano (10.7) and Gian Clavell (10.1) also are averaging in double digits.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (14-6, 4-3): Guard Derrick Marks has been on a tear and is averaging 25.5 points over the last six games to raise his season mark to a team-leading 19.2. Marks ranks fifth in school history with 1,636 career points and needs 25 to pass Abe Jackson (1,660 from 1998-2002). Forward James Webb III averages 10 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds and recently went 7-of-7 from 3-point range while scoring 23 points in a victory over New Mexico.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado State leads the series 8-5, but is just 1-4 when playing at Boise State.

2. The Rams have won by an average of 24 points during their winning streak.

3. The Broncos have made 10 or more 3-pointers in five of the past six games.

PREDICTION: Boise State 73, Colorado State 70