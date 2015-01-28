FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boise State 82, Colorado State 78
January 28, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Boise State 82, Colorado State 78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boise State 82, No. 24 Colorado State 78: Derrick Marks scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer as the host Broncos defeated the Rams in Mountain West play.

James Webb III had 15 points – all coming in the second half – and grabbed 10 rebounds for Boise State (15-6, 5-3). Mikey Thompson scored 14 first-half points and Igor Hadziomerovic added 10 points as the Broncos won their fifth straight game.

Daniel Bejarano had 19 points and eight rebounds for Colorado State (18-3, 5-3). Joe De Ciman scored 15 points and Stanton Kidd added 13 for the Rams, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Bejarano hit a 3-pointer to move Colorado State ahead 73-68 with 3:13 left before Boise State answered with seven straight and took the lead on Marks’ 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining. Marks hit 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to preserve the Broncos’ victory.

Colorado State trailed for most of the first 13 minutes and used an 11-0 burst – Bejarano scored nine during the run – to take a 28-22 lead with 5:24 left in the half. The Rams later went on a half-ending 12-2 push to take a 40-30 lead into the break before Boise State got hot from 3-point range early in the second half and used seven of them to pull within 55-51 with 11:27 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado State collected 15 offensive rebounds while posting a 39-27 edge on the boards. … The Broncos were 12-of-22 from 3-point range and have connected on 10 or more in six of their last seven games. … Rams coach Larry Eustachy was called for a technical foul with 2:28 left, sparking Boise State’s go-ahead 7-0 run.

