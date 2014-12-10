Preview: Colorado State at Colorado

Colorado is unbeaten at home whileColorado State hasn’t lost at all but has yet to play a true road game. Thatwill make for an interesting mix Wednesday night at the Coors Events Center as Colorado hosts the rival Rams. The Buffaloes are coming off a 64-57 loss Sunday atGeorgia in which a seven-minute scoreless drought doomed them and droppedtheir road record to 0-2.

“The scoring drought in the firsthalf hurt,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told reporters in his post-game press conference. “Wejust can’t play only a half of basketball and expect to beat good teams. Wehave gotten away with that at home, but you can’t get away with that on theroad.” Colorado State is coming off a 66-58 home win Sundayover Northern Colorado and entered Tuesday as one of 11 unbeatenDivision I teams.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (8-0): The Rams have won allfive of their home games and captured the Great Alaska Shootout title lastmonth with a trio of victories in Anchorage, including a 65-63 win over UCSanta Barbara in the championship game. Returning starters J.J. Avila (14.9points, 8.1 rebounds) and Daniel Bejarano (12.1, 6.8) are once again enjoyingstrong seasons while North Carolina Central transfer Stanton Kidd (14.4, 6.1)has made an immediate impact. Colorado State is leading the Mountain West inscoring (73.1), free throws attempted (219) and rebounding margin (plus-7.5).

ABOUT COLORADO (5-2): The Buffs – who are seekingtheir fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth – are back at home, where they wontheir first five contests by an average of 17.8 points. Junior center JoshScott is pacing Colorado in scoring (16.6) and rebounding (8.6), while AskiaBooker (12.6) and Xavier Johnson (11.5) also have double-digit scoringaverages. The Buffs are outrebounding foes by an average of 6.8 per game andare limiting them to 58.6 points and 38.6 percent field-goal shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado holds a commanding 85-37 lead in theseries and has won 16 of the last 17 matchups in Boulder.

2. The Buffs have won 23 straight and are 35-1 inhome non-conference games under Boyle, losing only to Wyoming in the 2011-12season.

3. Colorado State’s 8-0 start is the best in theprogram’s history, eclipsing the old mark of 6-0 -- matched most recently in2012-13.

PREDICTION: Colorado 66, Colorado State 64