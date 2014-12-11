FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado State 62, Colorado 60
December 11, 2014 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado State 62, Colorado 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Colorado State 62, Colorado 60: J.J. Avila scored19 points as the visiting Rams edged the Buffaloes to remain undefeated.John Gillon added nine points and Gian Clavell had eightoff the bench for Colorado State (9-0), which won in Boulder for the first timesince the 2006-07 season. The Rams, who also received eight points from DanielBejarano and six points and six rebounds from Tiel Daniels, overcame a 40-26rebound deficit and 14-of-26 free-throw shooting - including 8-of-17 in thesecond half.

Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 20 points forColorado (5-3), which saw its non-conference home winning streak end at 23 games. AskiaBooker added 18 points for the Buffaloes, but leading scorer Josh Scott finishedwith two points on 0-of-7 shooting after entering the contest with a 16.6average and a 61.7 field-goal percentage.

Colorado led 32-30 at intermission, but the Ramsscored the first six points of the second half as part of a 14-8 run and maintainedat least a two-point advantage the rest of the way. The Buffaloes’ Wesley Gordonscored on a put-back with 45 seconds remaining to pull the hosts within 60-58,but Clavell and Stanton Kidd each hit 1-of-2 free throws sandwiched arounda missed 3-pointer by Booker and Colorado could only manage a pair of free throwsin the final 16 seconds.

Colorado got off to a fast start and grabbed anearly 14-6 lead, but Colorado State surged ahead with a 9-0 run. The Buffaloesregained the advantage with an 8-2 run and then managed to remain ahead or eventhe remainder of the half despite a stretch of over seven minutes without a fieldgoal.GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado had won three straightand 16 of its previous 17 home games against Colorado State. … The Rams, whoentered the contest with a plus-7.5 rebound margin, were outrebounded for thefirst time all season. … Freshman G Dominique Collier, a key reserve forColorado, missed the game with a wrist injury sustained in Sunday’s loss atGeorgia.

