Omogbo helps Colorado State upend Colorado

Colorado State won its second consecutive trip to Boulder over in-state rival Colorado behind 15 points and eight rebounds by forward Emmanuel Omogbo in a 72-58 victory Wednesday night.

Freshman forward Nico Carvacho added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Rams. Colorado, which lost to Colorado State two years ago before winning at Fort Collins last year, was led by 17 points and six rebounds by guard Derrick White.

Colorado State (6-1) made its first 18 free throws before forward Che Bob missed his second attempt with 3:52 and the Rams leading 57-51. The Rams finished making 26 of 33 attempts from the line compared to Colorado's 17-of-31 performance.

The Buffaloes (5-2) also had 14 turnovers and shot 32.2 percent from the field.

The Rams did not trail after falling behind 21-19 with 4:15 left in the first half, but could not pull away by more than nine points until Bob made one of two free throws with 2:50 to increase the lead to 61-51.

After reserve guard Devocio Butler made a layup to put Colorado State ahead 63-51 with 2:22 left, Colorado guard Josh Fortune answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession to end an 11-3 spurt for the Rams.

Colorado State scored six consecutive points from there to build its lead to 70-54 with 1:08 left after guard Prentiss Nixon made two free throw attempts.